Coin98 Market Cap Hits $37.97 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $37.97 million and approximately $11.16 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.59 or 0.01606790 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008267 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018270 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.80 or 0.01784876 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars.

