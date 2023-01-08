CoinField Coin Trading Down 47% Over Last 7 Days (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $55.70 million and approximately $10.21 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

