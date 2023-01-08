Comerica Bank Acquires 45,677 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Comerica Bank owned 0.54% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $146,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $213.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $262.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.