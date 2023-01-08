Comerica Bank Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $57,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $248.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average of $241.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $282.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

