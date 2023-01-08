Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

