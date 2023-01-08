Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,821 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $80,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $155.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average of $149.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

