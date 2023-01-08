Comerica Bank Buys 1,155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $40,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of COST stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

