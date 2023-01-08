Comerica Bank Buys 2,445 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $21,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.93 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

