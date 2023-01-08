Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $49,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $136.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.