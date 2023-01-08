Comerica Bank Sells 2,942 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Shares of ADBE opened at $332.75 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $541.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.91 and a 200-day moving average of $350.09.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

