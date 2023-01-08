Community Bank N.A. Acquires 879 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $982,517,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5,905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after buying an additional 815,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.19. 1,269,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.33. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.40.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

