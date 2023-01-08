Community Bank N.A. Buys 130 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $6.37 on Friday, hitting $218.50. 1,980,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,615. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

