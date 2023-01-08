Community Bank N.A. Buys 3,922 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $6.08 on Friday, reaching $248.01. 1,219,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,888. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $282.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

