Community Bank N.A. Buys 468 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,351,000 after purchasing an additional 316,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,788,000 after purchasing an additional 212,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.21. 2,250,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,825. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.72. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

