Community Bank N.A. Purchases 696 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 723.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Walmart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,077,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,583. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $395.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

