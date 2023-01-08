Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.79. The stock had a trading volume of 897,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $298.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

