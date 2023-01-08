Community Bank N.A. Sells 463 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $6.53 on Friday, hitting $240.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.10 and its 200-day moving average is $239.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,037,403 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

