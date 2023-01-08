Comparing Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Yum! Brands 19.13% -14.52% 21.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kona Grill and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum! Brands 0 4 7 0 2.64

Risk & Volatility

Yum! Brands has a consensus target price of $140.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%.

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and Yum! Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Yum! Brands $6.58 billion 5.57 $1.58 billion $4.38 29.75

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 26,934 KFC units; 18,381 Pizza Hut units; 7,791 Taco Bell units; and 318 The Habit Burger Grill units in approximately 157 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

