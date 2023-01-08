Compound (COMP) Market Cap Tops $252.13 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $34.69 or 0.00204368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $252.13 million and approximately $15.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.99180252 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $12,902,335.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

