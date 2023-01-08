Compound (COMP) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $34.37 or 0.00202845 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $249.80 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00110482 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000289 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

