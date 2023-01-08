Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $918.59 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a market cap of $918.59 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

