Continuum Finance Price Down 83.3% Over Last Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 83.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $1,546.74 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

