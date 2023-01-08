Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COST. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 7.3 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.36.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

