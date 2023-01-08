Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. SP Plus makes up about 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SP Plus by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SP Plus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

SP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 91,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,578. The firm has a market cap of $713.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.34. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. On average, analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $173,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

