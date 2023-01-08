CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Critical Review

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CPI Aerostructures and Senior, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A Senior 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures 2.15% -40.74% 3.43% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and Senior’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures $103.37 million 0.39 $6.82 million $0.15 21.67 Senior $905.78 million 0.63 $33.28 million N/A N/A

Senior has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Aerostructures.

Risk and Volatility

CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts. In addition, it operates as a subcontractor for defense contractors and commercial contractors, as well as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense. Further, the company offers engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting, and MRO services. Additionally, it offers machine gunner window assemblies, hover infrared suppression system module assemblies, wing sets and spares kits, lock assemblies, canopy activation drive shaft assemblies, rudder island and drag chute canister assemblies, composite electronics racks, structural wing components, fixed leading edges, and engine inlet assemblies. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies. The Flexonics division provides exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing and distribution systems, and flexible couplings; and engineered expansion joints, dampers and diverters, flexible hose assemblies and control bellows, fuel cells and heat exchangers, and precision-machined components. The company was formerly known as Senior Engineering Group plc and changed its name to Senior plc in 1999. Senior plc was incorporated in 1933 and is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

