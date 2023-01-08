Darden Restaurants, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.21 (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,486. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

