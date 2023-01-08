Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Decreased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

