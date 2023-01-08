DataHighway Price Hits $2.41 on Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00013975 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $77.09 million and approximately $94,821.49 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,007,224 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.2680601 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,503.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

