Dawn Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $42.51 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00003327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.51 million and approximately $741,593.86 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

