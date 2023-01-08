DCM International VI Ltd. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

DCM International VI Ltd. lessened its stake in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,490 shares during the period. Augmedix accounts for 5.3% of DCM International VI Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DCM International VI Ltd. owned about 11.14% of Augmedix worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Augmedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Augmedix by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 909,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Augmedix by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Augmedix by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.
