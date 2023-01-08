DCM International VI Ltd. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

DCM International VI Ltd. lessened its stake in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,490 shares during the period. Augmedix accounts for 5.3% of DCM International VI Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DCM International VI Ltd. owned about 11.14% of Augmedix worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Augmedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Augmedix by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 909,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Augmedix by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Augmedix by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

AUGX stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Augmedix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

