Decentraland Trading Up 19.8% This Week (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $665.72 million and approximately $85.44 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

