Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.73. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,080,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 168.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 168,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 105,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,311,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,264,000 after buying an additional 112,547 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

