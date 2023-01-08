DeepBrain Chain Achieves Market Cap of $5.83 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $931,717.52 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

