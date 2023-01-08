Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.