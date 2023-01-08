Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

WILYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

