DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0082

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $130.51 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,973.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000427 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00449371 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020397 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00913303 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00118515 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001761 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00603873 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00254427 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,931,191,243 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
