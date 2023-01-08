Dogelon Mars Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $153.30 million and $1.42 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,822,050,331,080 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

