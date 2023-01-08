Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $172.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,709,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

