DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoorDash by 134.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in DoorDash by 16,585.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,319 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in DoorDash by 64.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,420,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,259,000 after acquiring an additional 558,121 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,533,000 after acquiring an additional 267,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in DoorDash by 10,135.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

