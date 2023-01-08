DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.47. 3,387,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

