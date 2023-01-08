EAC (EAC) Trading 63.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 63.2% against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $4,629.33 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00451676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0129884 USD and is down -18.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,081.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

