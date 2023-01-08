Edgecoin (EDGT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $210.10 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $210.10 million and approximately $31.67 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

