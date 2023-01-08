EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ADAP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of ADAP opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.23. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
