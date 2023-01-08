Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Cap of $35.20 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Electroneum has a market cap of $35.20 million and approximately $10,432.05 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,936,768,700 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

