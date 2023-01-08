Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $35.75 million and $11,289.59 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005881 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000659 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002912 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011527 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,936,780,509 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
