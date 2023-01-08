ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $64.84 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.84 million and $992.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00042745 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00239167 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32416016 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

