Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,131 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 5.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 61,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $320.04 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $447.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.