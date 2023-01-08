Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,570 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $111.95.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

