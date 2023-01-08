Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.97 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

