Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 2.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $224.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.79. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $337.30.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.